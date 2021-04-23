Hyderabad

Homemaker, toddler found dead in Old Alwal

A homemaker and her three-and-a-half year old daughter were found dead in their residence at Bharati Nagar of Old Alwal on Thursday evening.

According to the police, the woman, Vishnu Priya Giri, 30, who was suffering from depression and anxiety, allegedly killed her daughter, Hritika, by hanging her from a ceiling fan and resorted to the extreme step in the same manner.

The incident came to light around 8.30 p.m. when her husband, Sudhendu Giri, a private employee, returned home from work and found the duo in a shocking state in their bedroom.

The couple, who hail from Odisha, got married eight years ago and since then they have been living in Hyderabad, as he works at Aspiro Pharma Ltd., Karkapatla, Siddipet.

Based on Mr. Giri’s complaint, a case was registered and the bodies were handed over to the family after autopsy.

(Roshni - Suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000)

