Hyderabad

Homemaker mowed down by lorry

A 40-year-old woman riding pillion on a bike was run over by a lorry at Dundigal on Sunday morning.

According to the police, Gade Vijayarani, a homemaker from Old Alwal, was going home with her husband Thomas Reddy. When they reached Kaiser Nagar around 10 a.m., Thomas lost control of his bike, and they fell on the road. “A lorry ran over Vijayarani and she died on the spot,” police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Thomas, who suffered minor injuries, a case was registered against lorry driver Peddamukala Chennaiah (27) from Nagarkurnool district and a probe is on.


