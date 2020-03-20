Homemaker killed, three others injured in car-lorry collision in Hyderabad

A homemaker died, while her two children and a relative suffered injuries when a sedan car they were travelling in rammed a moving lorry from behind on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Pedda Amberpet in Hayathnagar here on Friday.

Death was instant for Sanchati Madhavi (32), a native of Jagtial district. The family was going to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, to receive Ms. Madhavi’s husband Srinivas, who was returning from Muscat. The injured were Ms. Madhavi’s children Ruchita (10), Aditya (5), and their relative Ramnath (22). The car driver Madan, however, escaped unhurt. While the wounded were rushed to a private hospital, Ms. Madhavi’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

According to Abdullapurmet police of Rachakonda, the accident happened around 6.30 a.m. near Balijaguda toll gate of the ORR when driver Madan failed to notice the slow-moving lorry in the same direction, and rammed it from behind.

Lost control

“We suspect the lorry was not maintaining a certain speed and was moving very slowly on the ORR due to heavy load. The car driver could not negotiate the speed, lost control on the wheel and hit the lorry from behind. The left side of the car was completely damaged,” said inspector S. Devender.

The victim, along with her children was sitting on the rear seat of the car, while Ramnath occupied the front passenger seat.

Police said the ill-fated car took the ORR at Shamirpet entry. The accused lorry driver fled the spot with his vehicle. Investigators are analysing video footage of surveillance cameras in the area on the expressway to identify the lorry’s route and nab the driver.