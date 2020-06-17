Hyderabad

Homemaker found dead

A 45-year-old homemaker was found dead at her house near Gandimaisamma on Tuesday night. M. Bhagyamma ended her life by hanging from a ceiling fan, police said. “She was upset as her husband, M. Malyadri, had started consuming alcohol after a gap of 15 years.” A case was registered and the body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

(Suicide prevention helpline, Roshni: +914066202000 or 6666 1117)

