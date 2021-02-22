Homemaker found dead, dowry harassment suspected

Hyderabad

22 February 2021 22:41 IST

A 28-year-old homemaker was found dead on the premises of double bedroom buildings constructed by the government for the poor at Nagaram under Keesara police station here on Sunday evening.

The victim, P Satya Santhoshi, an engineering graduate, ended her life by jumping from a building, allegedly due to harassment of husband and his parents for additional dowry, inspector J Narender Goud said. He said that the victim was in love with K Pawan Bhagvan, and they got married on March 8, 2018 with the acceptance of their parents. At the time of marriage, Santhoshi’s father Punyamurthula Tirupathi Raju gave ₹50,000 in cash and three tola gold as dowry. “A few days after the marriage, Pawan, his mother Kavuri Kameshwari and sister Sarada started harassing their daughter-in-law for additional dowry for investment purposes,” the officer said quoting the complaint copy.

On Sunday evening, she jumped to death from Nagaram double bedroom building. A case was registered and her body was sent to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Advertising

Advertising

(There is always someone to listen to at: +914066202000 in case of any emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni)