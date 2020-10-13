Homeless struggle to find safe spaces

HYDERABAD

Social workers call for more shelter homes

As rain continued to batter the city, people who could afford the luxury of being cooped up at home thanked their stars. However, for those who had to venture out, it was a nightmarish experience. The worst-affected were the homeless who huddled together under trees or in peripheries of buildings as the rain beat down throughout Monday night.

Social workers, who work for the welfare of the homeless, feared that they might suffer the same fate on Tuesday night too.

“Many people live on footpaths in Nampally and Secunderabad. They search for work at ‘addas’ there. Since it rained incessantly, three to four of them huddled together under trees, and the others scouted for locations wherever they thought would be dry and safe. They could not sleep throughout the night as it got cold and the direction of rain kept changing,” said a social worker seeking anonymity.

He said though shelter homes exist in some parts of the city, more such are needed in other localities such as Secunderabad, and Nampally.