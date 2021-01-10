Homeless may be left out in the cold during COVID vaccination

HYDERABAD

Lack of photo ID cards, phones could come in the way of their registration

The news about COVID-19 vaccination has brought relief to some people while a few others are cautious. But what about those who are technically invisible?

Lack of photo identity cards is likely to deprive several homeless people of the all-important vaccine, pointed out members of voluntary organisations working for the welfare of those without homes.

High-risk jobs

Such people are at a higher risk of contracting the infection, owing to the nature of work they engage in, the members added.

“Most of them rely on daily wages. So they take up any job that comes their way such as plumbing, catering food at functions, construction work or in hotels. Besides, symptoms of COVID-19 are not monitored in the unorganised sector. The vaccine will be of more help to them. But photo identity card stands in the way,” said a member of an NGO, requesting anonymity.

Some homeless persons carry bodies from hospitals, including COVID-19 designated health centres.

According to ‘COVID-19 Vaccines Operation Guidelines’, the general population can self-register on COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN). A list of 11 photo identity cards such as Aadhaar card, MNREGA card and PAN card, are listed. One of those 11 ID cards should be provided for the registration.

NGO workers said an exception should be made for the homeless without an ID card, or some other solution be found to include them in the vaccination drive. Another hurdle will be lack of phones. According to the procedure, before the vaccination begins, a message detailing place of vaccination, time, date and other details would be sent to a person’s registered phone number. However, many homeless persons do not have phones.

Priority groups

In the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive set to be rolled out from January 16, priority will be given to healthcare workers, followed by frontline workers. Thereafter, people above the age of 50 years and those who are below 50 years with co-morbidities will be given precedence.

Based on feedback to the vaccination, and as registration of general population starts, NGO workers said they will approach governments with the request to include homeless persons in the vaccination drive.