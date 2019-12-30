Home Secretaries of TS, AP appear before HC

The Telangana High Court on Monday granted four weeks of time to Telangana government to constitute the State Security Commission (SSC) and the Police Complaint Authority (PCA) at the State and district-level.

A division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy also gave one month of time to Andhra Pradesh government to constitute the PCA.

The bench passed the directions over a letter written by a citizen stating that governments of the two States are not complying with the direction of a single judge order to constitute SSC and PCA.

Initially, writ petitions were filed in the HC of Hyderabad for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in 2016 and 2017 stating that the governments of the two Telugu States are not constituting the SSC and PCA as per the directions of the Supreme Court given in Prakash Singh case. A single judge of the then Hyderabad HC passed orders in 2017 that the SSC and the PCA should be formed by the two States.

Citizen’s complaint

However, the single judge order was not enforced and a citizen wrote a letter to the HC stating that the two governments failed to comply with the single judge direction. The HC on April 27, 2018 took up the letter suo moto as contempt of court.

Eventually, the division bench headed by the CJ on December 4, 2019 instructed the Home Secretaries of the two States to appear before before it, observing that the single judge’s order was not complied with despite lapse of more than a year. Following the bench’s direction, Home Secretaries of Telangana and AP, Ravi Gupta and K.R.M. Kishore Kumar, appeared before the bench on Monday.

Presenting his contentions, Telangana Special Government Pleader Sanjeev Kumar told the bench that the State government had already written to the HC to recommend a panel of officers for appointment to the SSC and the PCA. The CJ said mere addressing a letter is not sufficient and observed that the letter did not contain detailed rules and regulations about the two bodies.

Request declined

Declining to grant eight weeks of time as sought by the SGP, the bench instructed the government to act upon the matter within four weeks.

The AP government’s counsel informed the bench that the State has already constituted the SSC and sought three months of time to form the PCA. Turning down the request, the bench granted one month of time to the government to respond on the point.

The matter would be heard again on February 3, 2020.