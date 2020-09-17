Home-maker killed, husband absconding

A 35-year-old homemaker was killed by her husband in their house at Alinagar of Shahalibanda on Wednesday night.
The victim, Asma Begum and her husband Khaja Mohiuddin used to fight often. On Wednesday night too, they picked up a heated argument, following which Mohiuddin throttled her to death, and fled from the spot, Shahalibanda inspector P Srinivas said on Thursday. The couple had three children, aged seven, six and four years.
“Soon, the family members and neighbours rushed her to Osmania General Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead,” he said.
A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Mohiuddin and his parents. Police have formed teams nab the accused, who is currently at large.
