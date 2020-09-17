Hyderabad

Home-maker killed, husband absconding

A 35-year-old homemaker was killed by her husband in their house at Alinagar of Shahalibanda on Wednesday night.

The victim, Asma Begum and her husband Khaja Mohiuddin used to fight often. On Wednesday night too, they picked up a heated argument, following which Mohiuddin throttled her to death, and fled from the spot, Shahalibanda inspector P Srinivas said on Thursday. The couple had three children, aged seven, six and four years.

“Soon, the family members and neighbours rushed her to Osmania General Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead,” he said.

A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Mohiuddin and his parents. Police have formed teams nab the accused, who is currently at large.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2020 10:47:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/home-maker-killed-husband-absconding/article32633699.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story