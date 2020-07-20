Home isolation advised for any sign of cold, fever

HYDERABAD

20 July 2020 23:21 IST

Anyone with symptoms of fever, cough or cold should immediately isolate in a room at home, and later, go in for tests. Elders and others with any chronic disease have to maintain distance from other members of their family, emphasised Vasanth Kumar, senior consultant physician at Apollo Hospital.

“Till a vaccine is found, we have to ensure that we follow the regime of prevention every time; that is to stay safe and protect oneself and all those around us,” he said during the first ‘Virtual Meet’ organised by Hyderabad Management Association (HMA) on Sunday.

Highlighting the gravity of the COVID-19 situation and challenges faced by people during the pandemic, he said since the disease is spreading rapidly, it is now the responsibility of individuals to protect themselves from the virus by staying at home and wearing masks properly while stepping out for work or for buying essential goods.

Dr Vasanth said one must cover their mouth and nose completely while in public. “Do not touch your nose or mouth till you wash your hands or sanitise them,” he said, highlighting the unsuspected ways of the virus, unpredictability of the disease, response to treatment and the lessons learnt in the last six months of pandemic.