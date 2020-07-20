Home isolation advised for any sign of cold, fever

Anyone with symptoms of fever, cough or cold should immediately isolate in a room at home, and later, go in for tests. Elders and others with any chronic disease have to maintain distance from other members of their family, emphasised Vasanth Kumar, senior consultant physician at Apollo Hospital.
“Till a vaccine is found, we have to ensure that we follow the regime of prevention every time; that is to stay safe and protect oneself and all those around us,” he said during the first ‘Virtual Meet’ organised by Hyderabad Management Association (HMA) on Sunday.
Highlighting the gravity of the COVID-19 situation and challenges faced by people during the pandemic, he said since the disease is spreading rapidly, it is now the responsibility of individuals to protect themselves from the virus by staying at home and wearing masks properly while stepping out for work or for buying essential goods.
Dr Vasanth said one must cover their mouth and nose completely while in public. “Do not touch your nose or mouth till you wash your hands or sanitise them,” he said, highlighting the unsuspected ways of the virus, unpredictability of the disease, response to treatment and the lessons learnt in the last six months of pandemic.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath