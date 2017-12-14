Home guards get a good salary hike

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday announced salary hike for home guards from ₹12,000 to ₹20,000 per month and an annual increment of ₹1,000.

At a meeting with home guards which was also attended by Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, Mr. Rao announced double bedroom houses for home guards, health insurances for their families and 30 % additional allowance for such of those working in traffic wing like the police.

Diet allowance

Like police constables, home guards will also get four pairs of uniforms per year. Women will get six months maternity leave and men 15 days paternity leave.

Mr. Rao said home guards on bandobust duty will get diet allowance on par with police constables. The funeral charges that was paid to them will be enhanced from ₹ 5,000 to ₹10,000. They will be eligible for treatment in police hospitals like constables.

CM thanked

The reservation for home guards in recruitment of constables was also increased. In Telangana State Special Police: From 10 % to 25 %; armed reserve: 5 % to 15 %; civil police: 8 % to 15 %; Police Transport Organisation (drivers): 2 % to 20 %; mechanics: 2 % to 10 %; Special Police Force: 5 % to 25 %; fire services: 10 % to 25 %; Special Armed Reserve – Central Police Lines: 5 % to 25 % and police communications: 2 % to 10 %. The DGP thanked the Chief Minister for the gesture saying it was a humanitarian and historic decision. He said the CM had a good grasp of the problems faced by home guards who worked for meagre salaries.