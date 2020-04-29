Hyderabad

Home guard suspended for beating up youth

A home guard was suspended and Golconda SHO was issued a charge memo on Tuesday, after the former allegedly assaulted a youth during lockdown.

Zaidan, a 19-year-old student and resident of Shaikpet, suffered injuries when he was assaulted by home guard Hanumanthu.

According to Mohammed Zaker, the victim’s uncle, the incident took place near Falcon Valley at Shaikpet around 4.30 p.m. Zaidan was on his way to buy essentials when Mr. Hanumanthu stopped him and used unparliamentary language. “He used foul language to which Zaidan objected, and then he was thrashed,” he said.

“HG of PS Golconda is placed under suspension for unprofessional conduct. SHO Golconda (K. Chandrasekhar Reddy) is given a charge memo for not properly briefing his subordinates in discharge of duties,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar tweeted.

In another case, constable of Mir Chowk police station, Ch. Sudhaker, was suspended for allegedly beating up a man identified as Arbaz, who went to buy supplies. Mr. Arbaz sustained head injuries in the incident.

