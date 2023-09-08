Home Guard Ravinder succumbs to burn injuries

September 08, 2023 12:49 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A Home Guard from the Chandrayangutta traffic police station, identified as M. Ravinder (HG 8025), succumbed to burn injuries at the Apollo DRDO hospital on Friday morning (September 8.) Ravinder had resorted to self-immolation as a protest against the delay in getting his salary.

The incident unfolded on September 5 when Ravinder visited the Home Guard Commandant’s office located in Goshamahal. Frustrated by the fact that he had not yet received his salary, he sought to address the issue with the authorities. However, a quarrel erupted between Ravinder and the office staff, leading him to leave the premises. Later that day, at approximately 530 p.m., Ravinder returned to the office with a bottle of fuel. He doused himself with the fuel and set himself ablaze. He ran inside the home guards’ office where the staff put out the fire and shifted him to Osmania General Hospital. Ravinder is survived by his wife and two children.

“Despite the initial efforts to stabilise his condition, Ravinder’s injuries were severe, prompting his transfer to the Apollo Hospitals DRDO for advanced treatment on September 6 where he passed away on Friday morning,” said Sub-Inspector K. Laxmaiah of the Shah Inayat Gunj Police Station.

The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem where the cause of death was confirmed as body burns, as per a source. Meanwhile, the Shah Inayat Gunj Police police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

(There is always someone to listen at: +040 66202000/2001 or 8142020033/44 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.)

