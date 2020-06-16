Hyderabad

Home guard loses battle with virus

A 35-year-old home guard of Dabeerpura police station in the South Zone succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday night.

Sources said that he had complained of ill health last week after which he underwent testing. The results turned up positive for novel coronavirus. He was admitted to a private hospital after which he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital where he breathed his last.

In the past few weeks, several policemen, including at least 15 from Banjara Hills Police Station, have tested positive for COVID.

The home guard’s death is the second instance of a security personnel succumbing to the virus. The first case was reported in May after a 2007 batch constable from Nalgonda died at Gandhi Hospital.

