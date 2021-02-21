Hyderabad

Home Guard held for raping minor tenant

A 40-year-old Home Guard with Hyderabad city police was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl and impregnating her. The 16-year-old victim lives with her parents in a rented house owned by the accused at Addagutta under Tukaramgate police station limit. He repeatedly sexually assaulted the girl and the offence came to light only a few days ago when she fell sick and narrated the whole episode to her parents. Based on their complaint, a case was registered and the Home Guard, who works as a driver at Central Crime Station, was remanded to judicial custody.

