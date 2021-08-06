Hyderabad

06 August 2021 19:53 IST

Home Guard dies of COVID

A Home Guard with Hyderabad city police died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Gandhi Hospital here on Friday morning. P. Sudhakar Reddy (43) was posted at SR Nagar police station and was vaccinated for the infection. Recently, he was on ‘bandobast’ duty for Bonalu and other protests taken by political parties and student organisations.

