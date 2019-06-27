Home automation firm expands facility in Hyderabad

U.S. smart home and building automation company, Hogar Controls, has scaled up manufacturing operations in Hyderabad with an investment of $3 million on the back of higher growth expectations. The firm, which has a wholly-owned subsidiary in Hogar India Pvt Ltd, plans to raise the headcount at the facility in Industrial Development Area at Uppal here as well as invest ₹100 crore in the next three years.

In an interaction with the media here on Wednesday, Hogar Controls CEO Vishnu Reddy and CTO Karan Kumar said the 10,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility has a capacity to make 50,000 units a month. The company has its research and development facility in the city.

The expansion, from a 2,500 sq. ft. facility, was undertaken as the company is looking to make Hyderabad a hub for catering not only to India and Asia, but to other regions. All the 11 products available under Hogar’s home automation series would be made at the facility. The products are designed in the U.S. The gradual growth and acceptance of technology, new product designs and availability of uninterrupted Internet and power services presents a huge opportunity for IoT and automated products. With additional investments in manufacturing and R&D, Hogar is looking to clock revenues of over ₹30 crore in 2020 in India, he said.

Mr. Kumar said all the products were easy to use as consumers could either plug-n-play or retrofit into their homes. Hogar has also partnered with builders, and besides residential segment, it seeks to cater to the hospitality and commercial segments in India. On hiring plans, Mr. Reddy said from nearly 70 now, the company plans to raise the headcount to 200 by 2020.