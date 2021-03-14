Homage to ‘Tenacious Tenners’

HYDERABAD

14 March 2021 23:47 IST

Golden jubilee of their commissioning observed

A wreath-laying ceremony at 1 EME Centre War Memorial, Secunderabad, by officers of the ‘Tenacious Tenners’ marked the golden jubilee of their commissioning on Sunday.

It was in March 14, 1971, that 338 officers of Short Service Commission courses ‘NT10’ and ‘Tech 2’ passed from the Officers’ Training School (now Officers Training Academy), Chennai, in the rank of 2nd Lieutenant.

All the officers had a unique opportunity of taking part in the 1971 Indo-Pak War popularly known as ‘Bangladesh Liberation War’. Seven officers of the batch lost their lives in action on the western and eastern fronts.

Martyrs remembered

Homage was paid to the martyred officers, as also to pay respects to another 67 officers who had died since 1972. Similar functions have been held at the National War Memorial, New Delhi, and War Memorials at Pune, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Aizwal, Jaipur and Officers Training Academy, Chennai.

Brigadier S Sreeramulu (retired) recalled the valour displayed by the officers killed in the war and also their contribution during service to the nation after retirement, a release said.