Homage paid to martyrs on 79th EME Corps Day

Commandant of Military College of EME and Colonel Commandant Corps of EME Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan conducted a Special Sainik Sammelan addressing all ranks including defence civilian employees of MCEME on the occasion of the 79th EME Corps Day on Friday.

The General Officer highlighted the glorious history of the Corps and its evolution into a force that has provided a cutting edge to the army through dedicated and intimate engineering support in every operation since independence. Lt Gen Narayanan paid homage to the brave soldiers of the Corps of EME who had made the supreme sacrifice, by laying a wreath at a solemn ceremony at the EME War Memorial, Secunderabad, a press release said.