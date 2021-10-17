Hyderabad

Homage paid to martyrs on 79th EME Corps Day

MCEME Commandant Lt Gen TSA Narayanan laying a wreath at EME War Memorial, Secunderabad, to mark 79th EME Corps Day.   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Commandant of Military College of EME and Colonel Commandant Corps of EME Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan conducted a Special Sainik Sammelan addressing all ranks including defence civilian employees of MCEME on the occasion of the 79th EME Corps Day on Friday.

The General Officer highlighted the glorious history of the Corps and its evolution into a force that has provided a cutting edge to the army through dedicated and intimate engineering support in every operation since independence. Lt Gen Narayanan paid homage to the brave soldiers of the Corps of EME who had made the supreme sacrifice, by laying a wreath at a solemn ceremony at the EME War Memorial, Secunderabad, a press release said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2021 12:03:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/homage-paid-to-martyrs-on-79th-eme-corps-day/article37032154.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY