Homage paid in Karimnagar to fallen police personnel

October 21, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Glowing tributes were paid to police personnel who fell in the line of duty, during a solemn ceremony held to mark the Police Commemoration Day at the police commissionerate here on Saturday.

Collector B. Gopi, DIG (Rajanna Sircilla zone) K. Ramesh Naidu, Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar, L. Subbarayudu and others paid floral tributes to the police personnel at the memorial column.

A ‘Smriti Parade’ was organised as a mark of respect to the personnel, commemorating their valour and supreme sacrifice. The names of 189 police personnel who fell in the line of duty between October 2022 and August 1, 2023 across the country were read out on the occasion.

In separate solemn ceremonies held in the erstwhile combined Karimnagar district and elsewhere in the State, the entire rank and file of the police force, civil administration officials and people from various walks of life paid homage to the police personnel.

