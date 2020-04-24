Hyderabad

Holy month to begin today

The Markazi Ruiyat-e-Hilal (Moon sighting) Committee on Friday announced that the first day of the holy month of Ramzan would correspond to Saturday.

In a press release Maulana Qubool Badshah Shuttari said the Ramzan crescent was sighted in Hyderabad and other parts of the country.

He urged Muslims to pray at home. and follow the rules of the lockdown as laid down by the government.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 24, 2020 11:12:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/holy-month-to-begin-today/article31427815.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY