Holy month to begin today

The Markazi Ruiyat-e-Hilal (Moon sighting) Committee on Friday announced that the first day of the holy month of Ramzan would correspond to Saturday.
In a press release Maulana Qubool Badshah Shuttari said the Ramzan crescent was sighted in Hyderabad and other parts of the country.
He urged Muslims to pray at home. and follow the rules of the lockdown as laid down by the government.
