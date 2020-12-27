Holy cow! A baffling case of missing bovines

Two MLAs of rival parties concerned over cows vanishing in different ways

Politics over cows

Two Opposition MLAs were in focus last week over the issue of missing cows in different ways. Congress legislator from Sangareddy T. Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, has written to the Director General of Police over his half-a-dozen missing cows and sought his intervention to trace his beloved bovines. He explained that his six cows went missing in October when they were taken out for grazing. A police complaint was lodged then itself but no action was taken. He expressed fear that thieves could have sold them to slaughter houses since there have been several such instances in the district in the past.

On the other hand, BJP MLA from Goshamahal,

T. Raja Singh has alleged that cows from a ‘gowshala’ (cow shelter) run by a person from minority community at the pilgrim centre Srisailam were also going missing on a regular basis and blamed it on the local legislator for shielding the cow shelter operator.

Anxious wait over PRC recommendations

The anxious wait of the State government employees and retired personnel for the implementation of the Pay Revision Commission recommendations continues.

The wait has become all the more significant in view of the expiry of the December 31 deadline set for the commission to submit its report ending in just a few days. Speculations are rife among the employees over the quantum of the fitment benefit that will be announced and on the course that will be taken by the government on crediting the allowances due from July 1, 2018.

A section of employees is, however, not so optimistic about the immediate benefits that will accrue even if the government announces some hike in the pay revision.

Not an exception to social campaign

Much is being written about social media posts without verifying facts and Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao appears to be no exception to this. The comments allegedly made by the Minister against some officials during a review on arrangements for Sri Mallikarjunaswamy Jatara in Ainavolu went viral. The campaign became so extensive that the Minister had to issue a clarification.

He had to reiterate that in his 40-year political career, he never made any adverse comments against the employees and in fact, it was their cooperation that ensured his long political career without a break.

