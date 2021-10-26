Holiday, leisure travel seeing a big boom post COVID

Holiday, leisure travel and family vacations are seeing a big boom as COVID-19 lockdowns have eased, borders have reopened and vaccines have gained acceptance, according to a survey done by a travel firm. The uptick is a massive 290% for domestic travel, 60% for international travel. “We had a sample size of 6,200 and the favourite outbound destinations for Hyderabad customers were Maldives, Dubai, Switzerland, France, Turkey, Egypt and Russia,” said Santosh Kanna of Thomas Cook (India).

Travel and hospitality industry have been one of the worst affected sectors across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns that had led to shuttering of many businesses. “We have rolling data and this data shows the difference between September 2019 when business was normal and September 2021. While Hyderabad showed 65% return to normal business, the recovery reached 55% of the pre-pandemic level nationally,” said Mr. Kanna speaking at a presser.