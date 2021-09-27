Hyderabad

Holiday for govt. offices, educational institutions on Tuesday

All government offices, private establishments, schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Telangana will remain closed on Tuesday owing to the incessant heavy rains .

The decision was taken by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao while reviewing the situation with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. Since there was heavy rain warning for the next two days, Mr. Rao decided to declare holiday for a day for all government offices except emergency services like revenue, police, fire, power utilities, municipal, panchayat raj, irrigation, and roads and buildings. Their officers and employees were asked to attend to duties, as contingency to ensure that there was no loss of life and property, a release said.

Mr. Somesh Kumar instructed the Principal Secretary, General Administration Department, to take necessary steps.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 27, 2021 9:38:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/holiday-for-govt-offices-educational-institutions-on-tuesday/article36700176.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY