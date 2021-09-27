Holiday for govt. offices, educational institutions on Tuesday

All government offices, private establishments, schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Telangana will remain closed on Tuesday owing to the incessant heavy rains .

The decision was taken by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao while reviewing the situation with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. Since there was heavy rain warning for the next two days, Mr. Rao decided to declare holiday for a day for all government offices except emergency services like revenue, police, fire, power utilities, municipal, panchayat raj, irrigation, and roads and buildings. Their officers and employees were asked to attend to duties, as contingency to ensure that there was no loss of life and property, a release said.

Mr. Somesh Kumar instructed the Principal Secretary, General Administration Department, to take necessary steps.