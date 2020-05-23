Hyderabad

Holding Id celebration online

The Madina road in the old city, which used to choke with shoppers during Ramzan, wears a desolate look ahead of the festival.

‘No Id Shopping’ campaign evokes good response from community

With the novel coronavirus pandemic and social distancing being the order of the day, some families are planning to celebrate Id-ul-Fitr remotely.

Interestingly, some Iftar parties, including those of at least two foreign diplomatic missions this year were taken online. Along the same lines, those who host annual Id lunch or dinner with family and friends have decided organise e-Id.

“On both e-Ids, around 20 to 25 people from my extended family were invited to either lunch or dinner. However, this will not be the case this year. Firstly, there is the night curfew. Secondly, it is best to try to take precautions and stay safe. We will probably have an Id meeting on WhatsApp or Zoom,” says Syed Zainalabidin, a data analyst.

Others such as Sadaf Siddiqui, a 25-year-old doctor, said she would meet several of her friends on the second or third day of Id. However, this year, she has decided to give it a miss. “Yes, it is a time of happiness, but it does not hurt to be careful. I am hopeful that things will be better soon. I’ll video-chat with them for now,” she says. Meanwhile, the ‘No Id Shopping’ campaign, which encourages Muslims to use funds intended for Id shopping to help those in need, found several takers. Many like Syed Faheem, a dentist, said that he would rather use small funds to help other people restart businesses which had come to a standstill. Several Muslim clerics too have emphasised that community members not buy new clothes, and instead help the needy.

