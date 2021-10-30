‘Hold survey to identify beneficiaries’

SURYAPET

30 October 2021 23:17 IST

Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy on Saturday instructed the District Collectors of Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri for meticulous field survey to identify beneficiaries and resolve issues around ownership and cultivation of podu lands.

Reviewing preparatory arrangements for State-wide programme, Mr. Reddy said a report by the sub-committee headed by Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod was already submitted. And Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had instructed district heads to warm up the exercise with field surveys, he said.

Interacting with Collectors – Prashant J Patil, T. Vinay Krishna Reddy and Pamela Satpathy, along with Additional Collectors and Forest Department officers, he said field visits to capture details of the subject land and those in its possession must be taken up.

Advertising

Advertising

After a comprehensive study, KCR would take a decision to grant podu land rights to the eligible beneficiaries, he said.

Mr. Reddy led the teams of Collectors to the modern and integrated vegetable market being constructed in the town replacing the old one. The market had neared completion with up to 90% of works.

Minister and local legislator, Mr. Reddy also guided the teams to the renovated Saddula Cheruvu mini tank bund in the town. He said arrangements were being done to introduce boat ride at the tank.