Hold poll for Mayor post, BJP tells SEC., govt

HYDERABAD

25 December 2020 00:04 IST

‘TRS attempting to lure newly-elected corporators’

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded the government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold election for the post of the GHMC Mayor without any further delay as results have been declared more than a fortnight ago.

“The TRS government and the SEC held the GHMC polls in a tearing hurry not wanting to give a chance to the Opposition, especially the BJP to prepare for the electioneering.

After several machinations, we emerged victorious even though Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself raised the bogey of law and order problems. People supported us and did not believe him,” he said at the party office on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of many TRS leaders from Khammam and other districts joining the party, Mr. Sanjay Kumar pointed out that the entire GHMC poll exercise was completed in the shortest possible time despite several colonies still under flood water and people still recovering from heavy rains. “Why are you not holding the poll for the Mayor post? When are you going to do it? Are you ready?,” he questioned the ruling party and warned against attempts to lure newly elected corporators.

“Our corporators are being offered large sums of money to jump sides. We too can play the same game and there will be serious repercussions,” he warned.

The BJP president also accused the police of continuing to play a partisan role in aiding the ruling party in several activities. The government has been undermining the All India Service officers set up by putting retired officers in key positions to help the TRS leaders in various dubious transactions. The police are also getting involved in trying to prevent people from leaving the ruling party and join the BJP, he alleged.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar also demanded the government and the Kothagudem district administration to ensure justice to the five minor tribal girls subjected to harassment by their teacher in Chintavalli village of Laxmidevpalli mandal. Powerful people belonging to the ruling party have been trying to undermine the incident and this is totally condemnable. The party will stand by the families and help them get justice, he added.