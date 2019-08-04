Hold convocation on varsity campus itself: students

Students studying in various courses of Satavahana University have staged a dharna in front of the Administrative Block of the university on Saturday demanding the authorities hold the first convocation on the sprawling campus itself.

Opposing the plan of the university authorities to conduct the first convocation in a private function hall on August 8, the students assembled in front of the Administrative Block, staged dharna, and raised slogans against in-charge Vice-Chancellor T. Chiranjeevulu and Registrar Umesh Kumar. They alleged that the authorities have shifted the venue of convocation from the university campus to a private function hall on the pretext of rains - to cover up their mistakes and irregularities in the university.

The students alleged that the university authorities, resorted to several irregularities - including misuse of the funds due to non-availability of regular Vice-Chancellor, have decided not to invite Chancellor and Governor ESL Narasimhan on the occasion and accordingly shifted the venue to a private function hall.