Hockey star faces stark realities as administrator

Olympian Mukesh too forced to cope with an indifferent administration

Even for someone of the stature of triple Olympian N. Mukesh Kumar, life is not easy as an administrator to promote the sport in his capacity as Secretary of Telangana Hockey.

The 50-year-old renowned right-winger of yesteryears, who took voluntary retirement from Air India recently to focus more on giving the sport a new direction in the State, is now facing the harsh realities of indifferent authorities.

“It is a pity that we have to pay ₹ 5000 per day to conduct matches for the on-going Legends League championship featuring eight teams owned by franchisees. By any means this is not a money-spinner as all the franchisees are spending for providing jerseys and sports equipment besides refreshments to all the players,” says Hockey Hyderabad secretary K. Vidyasagar.

“We have written to Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud, Hyderabad District Collector, Sports Authority of Telangana State to at least give the ground free. We are now forced to spend about ₹ 50,000 only towards hiring the ground,” he said.

“If it is a private tournament organised by someone else other than the Hyderabad Hockey the authorities have a reason to charge. But, it is really disappointing that we are being charged for a ground where we spend more money on marking, watering also and often we have to spend to clear stones from the playing area, which might cause injury to the players,” the secretary said.

Mr. Mukesh said it would be great if the authorities took a magnanimous view and helped out the Association. “We are not asking for financial help. All we need is to get the ground free of cost,” he said.

“On one hand we see many give lectures in promoting sport, especially hockey after the great show and on the other you see we (former players) struggling to raise funds to ensure the sport is kept alive,” Mr. Mukesh said.

Interestingly, despite all the hurdles, Mr. Mukesh and his team are planning a week-long Dhanraj Pillay invitation tournament soon to sustain the momentum and interest of the young talent which was seen going all out in the Legends League.

For his part a senior official of SATS says they are helpless as they need to raise funds to pay salaries for the staff recruited on contract.