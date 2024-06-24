ADVERTISEMENT

Hoax bomb threat has Hyderabad’s Begumpet Airport in a tizzy

Published - June 24, 2024 05:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Entrance to the Begumpet Airport. File | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The airport authorities of Begumpet received a bomb threat message through email on Monday morning. Officials from the North Zone police of Hyderabad confirmed that after an extensive combing of the place, they concluded that the threat was a hoax. 

The Begumpet airport authorities said that they received an email at around 10 a.m. about five to six bombs being planted across the airport. 

DCP North Zone, S. Rashmi Perumal said that the airport authorities informed the police about the threat, following which teams of sniffer dogs, bomb disposal sqaud, Fire Department officials and others were rushed to the airport premises, located in the heart of Hyderabad. “However, we were able to ascertain that the threat was a hoax and are now making efforts to trace the origin of the sender,” she said. 

