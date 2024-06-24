GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hoax bomb threat has Hyderabad’s Begumpet Airport in a tizzy

Published - June 24, 2024 05:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Entrance to the Begumpet Airport. File

Entrance to the Begumpet Airport. File | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The airport authorities of Begumpet received a bomb threat message through email on Monday morning. Officials from the North Zone police of Hyderabad confirmed that after an extensive combing of the place, they concluded that the threat was a hoax. 

The Begumpet airport authorities said that they received an email at around 10 a.m. about five to six bombs being planted across the airport. 

DCP North Zone, S. Rashmi Perumal said that the airport authorities informed the police about the threat, following which teams of sniffer dogs, bomb disposal sqaud, Fire Department officials and others were rushed to the airport premises, located in the heart of Hyderabad. “However, we were able to ascertain that the threat was a hoax and are now making efforts to trace the origin of the sender,” she said. 

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.