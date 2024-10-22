ADVERTISEMENT

Hoax bomb threat forces security check at CRPF school in Secunderabad

Published - October 22, 2024 05:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The threat was received just a day after an explosion occurred outside a CRPF school in Delhi’s Rohini

The Hindu Bureau

Following an anonymous bomb threat emails sent to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) schools across India last night, Rachakonda and Cyberabad police conducted thorough a check at the CRPF School in Jawahar Nagar, Secunderabad on Tuesday (October 22, 2024).

According to the police, the anonymous bomb threat email was received by the CRPF School in Jawahar Nagar on Monday (October 21, 2024) night claiming an explosion was timed around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

No suspicious materials found

Police officials and bomb squad teams from the Rachakonda and Cyberabad commissionerates reached the spot and the students were sent back home, Jawahar Nagar Inspector S. Saidaiah said. The threat turned out to a hoax as the police which sprang into action did not find any suspicious materials in the school premises.

The threat comes just a day after an explosion occurred outside a CRPF school in Delhi’s Rohini. Many of the schools across the country received an email threatening that they would be bombed.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

