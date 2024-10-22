GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hoax bomb threat forces security check at CRPF school in Secunderabad

The threat was received just a day after an explosion occurred outside a CRPF school in Delhi’s Rohini

Published - October 22, 2024 05:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Following an anonymous bomb threat emails sent to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) schools across India last night, Rachakonda and Cyberabad police conducted thorough a check at the CRPF School in Jawahar Nagar, Secunderabad on Tuesday (October 22, 2024).

According to the police, the anonymous bomb threat email was received by the CRPF School in Jawahar Nagar on Monday (October 21, 2024) night claiming an explosion was timed around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

No suspicious materials found

Police officials and bomb squad teams from the Rachakonda and Cyberabad commissionerates reached the spot and the students were sent back home, Jawahar Nagar Inspector S. Saidaiah said. The threat turned out to a hoax as the police which sprang into action did not find any suspicious materials in the school premises.

The threat comes just a day after an explosion occurred outside a CRPF school in Delhi’s Rohini. Many of the schools across the country received an email threatening that they would be bombed.

Related Stories

Published - October 22, 2024 05:58 pm IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.