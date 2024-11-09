ADVERTISEMENT

HMWS&SB website taken down after reported hacking

Published - November 09, 2024 01:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Water Board website down for maintenance after redirection to unauthorised sites, no impact on regular services

The Hindu Bureau

Screenshot of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board website under maintenance. Photo: Special Arrangement

The official website of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) https://www.hyderabadwater.gov.in/en/ was taken down on Friday, “for maintenance” after users experienced redirections to unintended websites.

The website, a resource of official data in public domain, besides being the platform for payment of consumer bills and various services, was found to be leading to promotional and gambling content such as betting, online rummy and casino.

While the incident time is not clear, an official at HMWS&SB said there was no direct attack to the website: “Due to some technical glitches, from search engines, few pages of HMWS&SB website were getting redirected to unintended websites.”

HMWS&SB one-time due settlement scheme extended till November 30

Director (Technical) VL Praveen Kumar, speaking to The Hindu, said the website was temporarily taken down as a precautionary measure, particularly in view of the safety of the users’ services.

He said the issue was instantly reported to Telangana State Data Centre (TSDC), which facilitates various departments host services and applications on a common infrastructure, and the Security Operations Centre (SOC), which safekeeps the cyber space of the State infrastructure.

“HMWSSB’s technical team is working vigorously on this issue. We want to assure all consumers that there is no need to panic, as there will be no impact on the regular services. Information of the consumers is safe. The website will be up soon,” Mr. Praveen Kumar assured.

