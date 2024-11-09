 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HMWS&SB website taken down after reported hacking

Hyderabad Water Board website down for maintenance after redirection to unauthorised sites, no impact on regular services

Published - November 09, 2024 01:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Screenshot of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board website under maintenance. Photo: Special Arrangement

Screenshot of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board website under maintenance. Photo: Special Arrangement

The official website of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) https://www.hyderabadwater.gov.in/en/ was taken down on Friday, “for maintenance” after users experienced redirections to unintended websites.

The website, a resource of official data in public domain, besides being the platform for payment of consumer bills and various services, was found to be leading to promotional and gambling content such as betting, online rummy and casino.

While the incident time is not clear, an official at HMWS&SB said there was no direct attack to the website: “Due to some technical glitches, from search engines, few pages of HMWS&SB website were getting redirected to unintended websites.”

HMWS&SB one-time due settlement scheme extended till November 30

Director (Technical) VL Praveen Kumar, speaking to The Hindu, said the website was temporarily taken down as a precautionary measure, particularly in view of the safety of the users’ services.

He said the issue was instantly reported to Telangana State Data Centre (TSDC), which facilitates various departments host services and applications on a common infrastructure, and the Security Operations Centre (SOC), which safekeeps the cyber space of the State infrastructure.

“HMWSSB’s technical team is working vigorously on this issue. We want to assure all consumers that there is no need to panic, as there will be no impact on the regular services. Information of the consumers is safe. The website will be up soon,” Mr. Praveen Kumar assured.

Published - November 09, 2024 01:52 pm IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / water / water supply / government / government departments

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.