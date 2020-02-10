HMWSSB to take over sewage maintenance from GHMC

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will be taking over the sewage maintenance of the surrounding municipalities from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) from March 1. This was decided after a meeting of the Managing Director M. Dana Kishore with GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar on Monday.

The Water Board MD said the municipal corporation has accepted to fund ₹8.3 crore monthly necessary for next five years to take care of 3.36 lakh manholes and 3,600 km sewerage network in 66 wards of these municipalities. The money to be given for the next five years will also be used to pay for 700 sanitation workers to be used for the maintenance works.

Equipment

The decision was taken on the instructions of Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister K.T.Rama Rao, he said. The 29 airtech machines, 66 mini-airtech machines and other machinery will be handed over to the HMWSSB by the GHMC and the municipality workers in the sanitation works will be given training. They will also be given necessary safety equipment, he added.