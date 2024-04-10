HMWSSB to set up 200 water kiosks across Hyderabad 

April 10, 2024 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

In view of the prevailing hot weather conditions, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has decided to operate 200 free water kiosks or ‘Chali Vendrams’ across the city.

These kiosks will be set up in prominent junctions for use by pedestrians, daily workers and road users.

Water Board managing director C. Sudarshan Reddy along with his senior staff has already inaugurated two such centres at Mehdipatnam and near Basavatarakam, for use by large numbers of people frequenting the area.

Mr. Reddy reiterated, as part of the water supply arrangements for summer months, that the burden of additional cost was not being shifted to the consumers who book water tankers but was being borne by the department itself.

For more intensified trips during April and May, the Board has taken 200 drivers from GHMC, of which 102 have already reported.

Aiming to supplying drinking water in under 12 hours of booking

It has procured an additional 365 mild-steel tanker shells from various companies. While shells are being readied on a war footing, vehicles from Eicher make were reported to be low on immediate supply. The Board has been preferring Eicher for its easy entry and exit movement in narrow lanes in the colonies.

However, procedures are also in place to pool a greater number of tankers in the city from neighbouring districts for rapid movement and to meet the aim of supplying drinking water in under 12 hours of booking by the end of the month. The aim is to achieve operations with a total of about 1,200 tankers.

