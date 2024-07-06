ADVERTISEMENT

HMWS&SB to ensure water supply for Golconda Bonalu 

Published - July 06, 2024 12:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees apply ‘kumkum’ and ‘haldi’ (turmeric) on the steps of the Golconda Fort ahead of the ‘Ashada Bonalu’ festival, in Hyderabad on Friday | Photo Credit: PTI

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has made arrangements for supply of drinking water to devotees of Golconda Bonalu scheduled to begin from Sunday.

Drinking water points at various locations on the fort, the starting point till the Bonam area have been planned. Enough water drums, tanks, pumps and pipeline facilities are also made available in the cooking area, officials said. A trial run to supply water through the pipeline was conducted.

Water supply points are also set up at Ramdas Bandikhana, Chota Bazar, GHMC ward office and Langar Houz, according to a media release.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

