HMWS&SB to ensure water supply for Golconda Bonalu 

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has made arrangements for supply of drinking water to devotees of Golconda Bonalu scheduled to begin from Sunday.

Drinking water points at various locations on the fort, the starting point till the Bonam area have been planned. Enough water drums, tanks, pumps and pipeline facilities are also made available in the cooking area, officials said. A trial run to supply water through the pipeline was conducted.

Water supply points are also set up at Ramdas Bandikhana, Chota Bazar, GHMC ward office and Langar Houz, according to a media release.

