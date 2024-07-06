GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HMWS&SB to ensure water supply for Golconda Bonalu 

Published - July 06, 2024 12:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees apply ‘kumkum’ and ‘haldi’ (turmeric) on the steps of the Golconda Fort ahead of the ‘Ashada Bonalu’ festival, in Hyderabad on Friday

Devotees apply ‘kumkum’ and ‘haldi’ (turmeric) on the steps of the Golconda Fort ahead of the ‘Ashada Bonalu’ festival, in Hyderabad on Friday | Photo Credit: PTI

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has made arrangements for supply of drinking water to devotees of Golconda Bonalu scheduled to begin from Sunday.

Drinking water points at various locations on the fort, the starting point till the Bonam area have been planned. Enough water drums, tanks, pumps and pipeline facilities are also made available in the cooking area, officials said. A trial run to supply water through the pipeline was conducted.

Water supply points are also set up at Ramdas Bandikhana, Chota Bazar, GHMC ward office and Langar Houz, according to a media release.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.