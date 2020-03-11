HMWS&SB eyes solutions through hackathon

A 12-hour hackathon seeking solutions to some of the challenging issues faced by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Water Board (HMWS&SB) will be held at T-Hub, the technology start-up incubator functioning out of the IIIT-Hyderabad campus, on March 18.

HMWS&SB is keen on enhancing the operational efficiency by leveraging new technologies.

From that context, the event is expected to serve as a platform providing a peek into solutions that either are cost-effective or novel and efficient for as many as 10 problems the Board has identified for the hackathon.

With the advent of IoT and LORAWAn, the thinking in HMWS&SB is that a lot of manual operation can be made smart and efficient, T-Hub said in the call for applications for the hackathon. Pipeline leakage detection; water quality monitoring; STP monitoring; smart water meters; smart valves for water supply; and meter reading without entering the premises figure in the list of 10 problems.

Technology solutions to curb encroachments of water bodies and assess damage to manholes and convey information on the water level and gas composition inside the manhole are other problems. The Board also wants a technology solution to address the issue of unauthorised opening of septic tanks.

Finalists will get an opportunity to work with HMWS&SB for a pilot project and receive ₹25,000 per finalised solution. The last date to apply is March 16.