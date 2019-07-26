HMT components propelled ISRO Chandrayan into space

The Hindustan Machine Tools on Friday said it was also associated with the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) recent launch of Chandrayaan through supply of precision products and services to meet the exacting standards.

The solid rocket motors of Chandrayaan-2 launch vehicle were machined on the 3-Axis CNC vertical-facing mill machine supplied by the HMT’s Hyderabad unit, while its Kochi unit was associated in assembly of GSLV Vehicle Control System Components, informed general technical manager B.V.S.S. Prasad.

The Hyderabad unit has also designed, developed, manufactured and assembled the 3-Axis CNC vertical-facing mill for supply to ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC SHARJ), for machining of the solid rocket motors. The machine is equipped with state-of-the-art technology with various sub-systems, remote CNC-controlled system to handle the extremely hazardous solid propellant and high-speed machining for motor insulation.

The GM said all the parameters of the machine were validated during the pre-dispatch inspection thus confirming the entity’s strength to build such high-end machines. He said the vertical-facing mill machine was manufactured for the first time in India as an import substitution under Make in India. ISRO requires about two to three machines per year and its indigenous development would help reduce the imports to the tune of about ₹50 crore. HMT’s Kalamassery unit has also contributed its skill in assembling the GSLV Vehicle Control System Components at the ISRO’s GOCO Centre, explained Mr. Prasad.