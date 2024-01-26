HMRL officer in ACB net, ₹8.26 crore worth property seized 

January 26, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The officials from the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) seized ₹8.26 crore worth of properties following the raids at the residence of Siva Balakrishna, the planning officer in Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), and 16 other places. Officials said that the raids were conducted on January 24 and that it unearthed ₹99.60 lakh cash, 1,988 grams of gold ornaments, six kilograms of silver ornaments, apart from documents relating to movable and immovable properties worth ₹5.96 crore. Officials said the valuation of the properties and documents is still going on.

A case of disproportionate assets was registered against 54-year-old Siva Balakrishna, the planning officer of HMRL and the former Director in HMDA, Hyderabad. “The accused has acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service. As this is an offence punishable under Section 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988, searches were conducted at his house and 16 other places belonging to his relatives, friends and other associates,” said the officials from the ACB.

The total value of the properties found during the searches are worth about ₹8,26,48,999 as per the government value. “The market value of the movable as well as immovable properties will be many times higher than the document value. Further, verification of additional assets is also underway,” added the official.

The accused was arrested and was produced before the special court for SPE and ACB cases. The case is under investigation.

