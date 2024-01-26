GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HMRL officer in ACB net, ₹8.26 crore worth property seized 

January 26, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The officials from the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) seized ₹8.26 crore worth of properties following the raids at the residence of Siva Balakrishna, the planning officer in Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), and 16 other places. Officials said that the raids were conducted on January 24 and that it unearthed ₹99.60 lakh cash, 1,988 grams of gold ornaments, six kilograms of silver ornaments, apart from documents relating to movable and immovable properties worth ₹5.96 crore. Officials said the valuation of the properties and documents is still going on.

 A case of disproportionate assets was registered against 54-year-old Siva Balakrishna, the planning officer of HMRL and the former Director in HMDA, Hyderabad. “The accused has acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service. As this is an offence punishable under Section 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988, searches were conducted at his house and 16 other places belonging to his relatives, friends and other associates,” said the officials from the ACB.

The total value of the properties found during the searches are worth about ₹8,26,48,999 as per the government value. “The market value of the movable as well as immovable properties will be many times higher than the document value. Further, verification of additional assets is also underway,” added the official.

The accused was arrested and was produced before the special court for SPE and ACB cases. The case is under investigation. 

Related Topics

Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.