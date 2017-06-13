HMR to take up drain repair

With the monsoon breaking out, Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) authorities have decided to take up certain key road and drain works in the corridors where the project is being built to make thoroughfares safer for commuters in the next couple of months.

Table drains and stormwater drain works are to be taken up from the Nizam Club to the Police Control Room on the left hand side and plans to be prepared for beautification of the area.

Site inspection

Work on the stormwater drains are to be expedited from Nampally station to Ek Minar junction.

HMR Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy on Tuesday along with his senior officials went on an inspection to check for existing water stagnation points on some stretches.

They also reviewed the progress of monsoon related works being carried out from Khairatabad Metro station to MGBS on corridor-I and from Paradise to Ameerpet station on Corridor-III.

He instructed engineers to complete the stormwater drain works, and desilting of drains at an early date especially at Putlibowli junction to Rangmahal junction and lay a cement road.

Desilting

Catch pits at Khairatabad are to be strengthened and paver blocks repacked. Similar works are to be taken up at the Lakdikapul station.

Desilting of catch pits and restoration of storm water drain is to be done opposite Seeshmahal theatre in Greenlands and Prakashnagar metro station, along with barricading of an excavation site near the Begumpet metro rail station.

Debris clearance

Mr. Reddy told the L&T Metro Rail engineers to remove construction materials dumped at Gandhi Bhavan, Osmania Medical College stations and Rangmahal junction to address water-logging issues. It is important to remove barricades periodically to allow excess rainwater to flow, he said.