HMR takes up drone survey between 5.5-km MGBS-Falaknuma stretch

August 28, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) on Sunday commenced a drone survey of the Metro Rail alignment and properties likely to be affected in the Old City where the remaining part of the 5.5 km elevated corridor from MGBS to Falaknuma is scheduled to be built.

This is in addition to the conventional survey already taken up for recording precise measurements of the properties likely to be affected for taking up road widening in the narrow stretch between Darul-Shifa junction and Shalibanda junction as well for construction of metro stations en route, said HMRL managing director N.V.S. Reddy.

He had earlier stated that land acquisition notices will likely be sent to owners of 1,000 properties on the remaining metro line alignment. He pointed out that the protection and preservation of about 103 religious and other sensitive structures including 21 masjids, 12 temples, 12 ashoorkhanas, 33 dargahs, seven graveyards and six ‘chillas’ is a “major challenge” for metro construction in the Old City section.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ongoing drone survey will be helpful in evolving appropriate engineering solutions to save religious and other sensitive structures. Mr.Reddy reiterated that the metro alignment, pillar locations etc., are being planned in such a way that there will be no adverse effect on religious and other sensitive structures on the way.

The drone survey enables quick real-time data collection, high-resolution imaginary, 3D modelling, seamless integration of GIS (Geographic Information System) data and CAD software, data analysis and visualisation. ​Simultaneously, tenders are also being finalised for soil investigation in the coming days. This will start from the Falaknuma end where the Falaknuma metro station will be located, said Mr.Reddy..

Apart from MGBS, which is already an existing station, the Old City elevated metro stretch will have four other stations namely, Salarjung Museum, Charminar (stations will be about 500 metres from the two monuments), Shalibanda and Falaknuma. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has called for expeditious completion of the project, he added, in an official release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.