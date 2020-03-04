Hyderabad

HMR takes steps to prevent spread of COVID-19

Large number of people come in contact with each other on metro trains every day.

Large number of people come in contact with each other on metro trains every day.   | Photo Credit: KVS Giri

All stations, trains, escalators, hand rails to be cleaned with soap

Hyderabad Metro Rail has announced the following steps taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in view of a positive case detected in the city on Tuesday. All the metro employees have been counselled about the preventive measures to be taken like hand hygiene, dos and don’ts , reporting sickness, etc. All the metro stations, trains, touch surface areas, escalators, hand rails and so on will be cleaned with soap/detergents after the operational hours when passengers are not there. Soon announcements will be made and posters will be displayed inside the trains for the benefit of passengers.

“We are keeping a close watch on the situation. Health Minister Eatala Rajendar and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao are monitoring. So far there has been no impact on the ridership. It has normal like any other working day,” said MD N.V.S. Reddy.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Hyderabad Metro
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2020 12:44:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/hmr-takes-steps-to-prevent-spread-of-covid-19/article30976275.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY