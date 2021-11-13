HMR, Star Maa join hands for public safety campaign

HYDERABAD

13 November 2021 23:47 IST

All 57 metro stations to be covered as part of 100-day campaign

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad and Telugu general entertainment channel Star Maa on Saturday launched ‘Bigg Boss is Watching You’, a public safety campaign aimed at improving commuter safety and increasing ridership.

As part of the 100-day campaign, all the 57 metro stations and their premises such as entry-exit points, the station concourse and check-in areas will be covered. Custom jingle messages will also be played. The campaign will emphasise on safety measures for commuters, the rules, and promoting metro as a safe and convenient mode of travel.

Launching the campaign, Tollywood actor and host of Star Maa'’ Bigg Boss Akkineni Nagarjuna said entertainment should have a purpose. He opined that the public safety campaign was representative of the Bigg Boss show, which is both entertaining and also rewards human emotions.

MD and CEO of L&TMRHL, K.V.B. Reddy said the campaign, while building a strong passenger connect, will amplify awareness against COVID-19 and safe travel practices. It would also encourage commuters for smart travel practices, such as swiping metro smart cards and quick response code tickets for contactless and convenient journey.