Hyderabad Metro next to only Delhi in terms of passenger patronage

Three-year-old metro rail carried nearly 1.34 lakh passengers on Saturday

Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) continues to be in the second position in terms of passenger patronage among all other metro projects in the country, placed just behind Delhi Metro. HMR on Saturday carried about 1.34 lakh passengers across the three corridors — Red Line (L.B. Nagar to Miyapur) Green Line (JBS to MGBS) and Blue Line (Nagole to Raidurg).

Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy informed that Delhi Metro, which is 18 years old, has been carrying about 14.75 lakh passengers daily but it moves across a massive 389 km with 285 stations as against the 69 km and 57 stations of HMR, which was launched in November 2017.