HMDA to set up cell to monitor ORR safety

The HMDA has decided to set up an exclusive cell to monitor the activities on the Outer Ring Road, at the toll collection building in Nanakramguda, in order to keep a watch on the road in view of the recent rape and murder of a veterinary doctor.

A meeting convened by HMDA on Wednesday discussed measures to be taken to improve safety on Outer Ring Road and service roads.

Suggestions came up for providing surveillance cameras, improvement of illumination and security, signage, toll free numbers for public assistance, parking lots for vehicles and others. Officials from HGCL, and Cyberabad Police attended the meeting.