HMDA to set up cell to monitor ORR safety

The HMDA has decided to set up an exclusive cell to monitor the activities on the Outer Ring Road, at the toll collection building in Nanakramguda, in order to keep a watch on the road in view of the recent rape and murder of a veterinary doctor.
A meeting convened by HMDA on Wednesday discussed measures to be taken to improve safety on Outer Ring Road and service roads.
Suggestions came up for providing surveillance cameras, improvement of illumination and security, signage, toll free numbers for public assistance, parking lots for vehicles and others. Officials from HGCL, and Cyberabad Police attended the meeting.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.